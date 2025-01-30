Ginning Recalled to Flyers
January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms have returned defenseman JoJo Cassaro to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Ginning, 25, has scored one goal with four assists in 42 games with the Phantoms this year. A Round 2 selection of the Flyers in 2018 out of Linkoping, SWE., The 6-4 defenseman from Linkoping, SWE has played ten career games with Philadelphia, including nine in the final two months of last season where he scored his first career NHL goal on April 6, 2024 at Columbus. The Flyers re-signed Ginning to a two-year, two-way/one-way, contract extension this past offseason on June 17, 2024. In 168 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, he has scored 6-33-39. Ginning was a second-round selection of the Flyerrs in 2018.
Cassaro, 25, is a rookie defenseman from Nobleton, ONT. The R.I.T. product (Rochester Institute of Technology) has scored 6-17-23 in 39 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Cassaro was Second Team All-American in his senior season with the R.I.T. Tigers and was a 2023-24 Hobey Baker Award Nominee when he led all NCAA defensemen with 18 goals
The Phantoms return from the All-Star Break with a pair of home games on Friday, February 7 against the Cleveland Monsters on Berks $1 Hot Dog Night and Saturday, February 8 against the Hartford Wolf Pack including Postgame Autographs with the Phantoms presented by NJM Insurance.
UPCOMING
Monday, February 2 - Tuesday, February 3 - All-Star Break. AHL All-Star Classic at Coachella Valley
Friday, February 7 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs
Saturday, February 8 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Phantoms - Postgame Autographs with Team presented by NJM Insurance
