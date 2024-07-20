Offence Explodes in Win over Milwaukee

Keshawn Lynch Scores for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - There was no shortage of offence at Blue Cross Park Friday evening as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (34-28) outlasted the Milwaukee Milkmen 16-10. The teams combined for 32 hits, including five round-trippers.

The first batter of the ballgame, Milwaukee (31-31) second baseman Chase Estep, hit a 3-2 pitch over the right-centre field wall and that set the tone for what was to come.

The Goldeyes stormed back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first, highlighted by second baseman Dayson Croes' first four-bagger of the season, a three-run shot to right field that made the score Winnipeg 5 Milwaukee 1.

In the fourth inning, with the Goldeyes now ahead 7-2, left fielder Keshawn Lynch belted a two-out grand slam home run to left field.

Winnipeg led 13-3 in the top of the seventh when pinch hitter Willie Escala hit a two-run home run to right to bring the Milkmen to within eight.

Milwaukee batted around in the ninth inning and crossed the plate five times to round out the scoring.

Six Goldeyes recorded multiple hits, including first baseman Jake McMurray, who enjoyed his first career five-hit game. Right fielder Roby Enríquez continued to swing a scorching hot bat. He went four of six with three runs batted in, raising his batting average to .314. Lynch drove in five runs in total, while Croes had four RBIs of his own.

Winnipeg starter Ryder Yakel (W, 2-2) allowed two runs on six hits in five innings of work. He struck out seven and walked a pair.

Sebastián Rodríguez (L, 6-3) had a rough outing. He gave up 11 runs on 10 hits in just four innings.

"It was great to see us come out and put together a full nine innings offensively," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "We faced a good pitcher today too, but we had a huge bottom of the first to get the ball rolling, and it carried us through the rest of the game."

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Park. Right-hander Zac Reininger (5-4, 4.47 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, with lefty Jhordany Mezquita (4-0, 3.12 ERA) expected to take the mound for the Milkmen.

