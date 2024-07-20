Tyler Grauer Twirls One-Hitter, RedHawks Split Doubleheader

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel / Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Tyler Grauer on the mound

FARGO - Tyler Grauer threw a one-hitter in Game 1 of a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (37-27) to a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Monarchs.

The RedHawks dropped Game 2 by a score of 5-4 after a Sam Dexter would-be two-run walk-off home run, initially called fair, was overturned and called foul in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In front of a sellout crowd of 4,296 fans at Newman Outdoor Field, Grauer faced the minimum and allowed only one hit with an 84-pitch shutout in his final start before heading to the All-Star Game.

Drew Ward's two-run home run in the first inning ended up being more than enough run support, with four insurance runs in the sixth helping the RedHawks cruise to the 6-0 win. Juan Fernandez had two hits for Fargo-Moorhead in Game 1.

Game 2 was a back-and-forth contest from the start. Fargo-Moorhead had 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 leads before the Monarchs knotted things back up in the fifth inning.

Matt Swilley threw 4.0 innings in his RedHawks debut, allowing two unearned runs on six hits with one strikeout.

Kansas City scored the automatic runner from second base in the top half of the eighth to take a 5-4 lead and kick off a strange conclusion to the nightcap.

Fargo-Moorhead appeared to walk it off with Dexter's long fly ball to left field in the bottom half of the inning, but after initially being called a home run, the play was overturned and called foul. Kansas City held on for the 5-4 win.

Fargo-Moorhead will continue its series with Kansas City at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field.

