Mahle, Bats Lead Cougars Over Railcats

July 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a great performance from starter Greg Mahle and plenty of late offense, the Kane County Cougars earned an 8-1 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats in front of 7,393 fans on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his seventh start for Kane County (36-27), Mahle (6-0) provided excellent work. The left-hander allowed just one run on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks. The performance earned Mahle his fifth straight victory and third quality start in his last four outings.

After Gary (24-40) starter Peyton Long (3-7) was perfect through the first three innings, the Cougars struck first in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Alex McGarry ripped a double down the right field line for his first hit with Kane County. A groundout by Cornelius Randolph moved McGarry up to third. Then, Long tossed a wild pitch that scored McGarry to make it 1-0.

Kane County added to the lead in the bottom of the seventh. McGarry led off the frame with his second double of the ballgame into the right field corner. Randolph followed it up with a double of his own to score McGarry and push the lead to 2-0. Two batters later, Todd Lott belted a two-run homer down the left field line to make it 4-0.

The RailCats finally threatened in the top of the eighth. Three straight singles loaded the bases to push Mahle from the game, as the Cougars turned it over to CJ Carter. Carter struck out Cooper Edwards but issued a walk to Howard Rodriguez that brought in Gary's lone run of the night. However, Carter induced a ground ball double play from Gio Diaz to end the threat.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars put the game out of reach. After Galli Cribbs Jr. singled and Armond Upshaw walked, McGarry drove in both with a single for his third hit of the night to make it 6-1. Kane County added two more in the frame on a Claudio Finol sacrifice fly and a Gary error to go up 8-1. Logan Nissen then pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to finish out the ballgame.

The Cougars conclude the series with Gary SouthShore on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Chris Erwin (4-3, 4.53 ERA) is set to start for Gary against righty Jack Fox (5-3, 6.56 ERA) for the Cougars. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

