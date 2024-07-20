Drew Ward Homers, Colten Davis Hurls Quality Start in RedHawks' Loss
July 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Drew Ward homered for the second straight day and Colten Davis turned in a quality start, but the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (37-28) lost 5-3 to the Kansas City Monarchs in front of 3,341 fans on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.
Davis threw six innings of two-run ball on six hits, four strikeouts and three walks.
Ward and Marcus Chiu - who tripled in the fifth - each had two hits for the RedHawks. Fargo-Moorhead was held to five hits in the game.
After taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth, the RedHawks allowed four straight Monarchs runs through the last four innings.
Fargo-Moorhead will cap its series with Kansas City at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Newman Outdoor Field.'
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 20, 2024
- Birds Swept in Doubleheader at Sioux City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Reininger Leads Goldeyes Past Milkmen - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- 'Dogs Score in Four of Last Five Innings to Steal Game Two - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Drew Ward Homers, Colten Davis Hurls Quality Start in RedHawks' Loss - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Drew Ward Homers, Colten Davis Hurls Quality Start in RedHawks' Loss - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Monarchs Earn 7th Win in 9 Games - Kansas City Monarchs
- Mahle, Bats Lead Cougars Over Railcats - Kane County Cougars
- Monarchs Add Two Pitchers, Including Major Leaguer - Kansas City Monarchs
- Offence Explodes in Win over Milwaukee - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Tyler Grauer Twirls One-Hitter, RedHawks Split Doubleheader - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Del Valle Powers RailCats to Series Opening Win - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Monarchs Split Wild Doubleheader - Kansas City Monarchs
- Del Valle Powers RailCats to Series Opening Victory - Gary SouthShore Railcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories
- Drew Ward Homers, Colten Davis Hurls Quality Start in RedHawks' Loss
- Drew Ward Homers, Colten Davis Hurls Quality Start in RedHawks' Loss
- Tyler Grauer Twirls One-Hitter, RedHawks Split Doubleheader
- Kane County Ekes Out Narrow Win Over RedHawks
- Tyler Grauer Added to American Association All-Star Roster