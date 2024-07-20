Drew Ward Homers, Colten Davis Hurls Quality Start in RedHawks' Loss

FARGO - Drew Ward homered for the second straight day and Colten Davis turned in a quality start, but the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (37-28) lost 5-3 to the Kansas City Monarchs in front of 3,341 fans on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Davis threw six innings of two-run ball on six hits, four strikeouts and three walks.

Ward and Marcus Chiu - who tripled in the fifth - each had two hits for the RedHawks. Fargo-Moorhead was held to five hits in the game.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth, the RedHawks allowed four straight Monarchs runs through the last four innings.

Fargo-Moorhead will cap its series with Kansas City at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Newman Outdoor Field.'

