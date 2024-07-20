Monarchs Split Wild Doubleheader

July 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FARGO, ND - The Kansas City Monarchs survived a wild final inning to claim a crucial doubleheader split over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks from Newman Outdoor Field Friday night.

Kansas City rebounded from a 6-0 loss in Game 1 to win the nightcap 5-4 in eight innings, one beyond the regulation seven for doubleheader games.

The Monarchs rallied to tie the second game on three separate occasions before Herbert Iser's RBI single in the top of the eighth.

Fargo-Moorhead shortstop Sam Dexter hit a ball over the left field wall in the bottom of the eighth. The umpires ruled it a foul ball after a conference shortly after the play ended while the RedHawks were celebrating on the field.

Gabriel Ponce and Zach Leban combined to throw six relief innings without allowing an earned run. Ponce struck out six in four innings of work.

"I've been working on stuff in practice, minor stuff with my mechanics that's been helping me," Ponce said. "Just having more life on my pitches."

Leban got the final six outs of the game to earn the win.

RedHawks starter Tyler Grauer shined in Game 1, throwing a seven-inning one-hitter. Drew Ward homered in the first inning and Fargo-Moorhead added four unearned runs in the sixth to pull away.

Monarchs Game 1 starter Julian Garcia went the distance himself, allowing just two earned runs in six innings.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Fargo-Moorhead meet again Saturday at 6 p.m. Kansas City's starter has not yet been announced. Colten Davis will get the ball for the RedHawks. Monarchs fans can watch every live game for free at AABaseball.TV.

