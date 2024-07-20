Monarchs Earn 7th Win in 9 Games

FARGO, N.D. - Travis Swaggerty went 4-for-4 with a game-tying home run, Duncan Snider threw 6.1 solid innings in his team debut, and the Kansas City Monarchs held off the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-3 for an important road victory at Newman Outdoor Field Saturday night.

The Monarchs (30-31) scored four unanswered runs over the final four innings, starting with Swaggerty's homer in the sixth. The win gives Kansas City a two-games-to-one lead in the four-game series between the last two American Association champions.

Kansas City has won seven of their last nine games. They meet the RedHawks Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. for both teams' final game before the All-Star break. The 2024 American Association All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

"I think guys are settling into their roles," Swaggerty said of the Kansas City offense. "The guys have really been grinding out at-bats lately, and we're hot right now."

Snider, whom the Monarchs acquired Saturday in a trade with the Lake Country DockHounds, struck out four in a no-decision. He allowed three hits and one walk, needing just 73 pitches.

Monarchs shortstop Josh Bissonette went 2-for-4, including an RBI double to open the scoring in the second inning.

The RedHawks tied the game in the fourth on a solo home run from Drew Ward, his second homer in as many nights. Fargo-Moorhead took the lead when Marcus Chiu scored on a fifth inning wild pitch.

Swaggerty's solo shot in the sixth tied the game at two.

"That was definitely huge," Swaggerty said. "I was trying to hit a fastball up the middle and the [pitcher] threw me a changeup. I was a little bit early, and I hit it out to right field. That's what you're supposed to do."

Danny Amaral scored the go-ahead run in the eighth, creating it with his speed. The Monarchs' leading base stealer swiped second and third in the inning before scoring on a Ross Adolph sacrifice fly.

Nate Tellier got the win for Kansas City, throwing 1.2 innings in the seventh and eighth with no hits or walks allowed.

The Monarchs added two insurance runs in the ninth, with one coming in on a bunt single from Chavez Young.

Fargo-Moorhead put a two-out rally together in the ninth, making it 5-3 on a Chiu RBI single. But Jackson McClelland struck out Kona Quiggle to earn the save.

"It's a good thing, with how the season started, for us to be hot going into the break, get some recovery time, and then stay hot after the break and make a push at this thing," Swaggerty said. "I think we're clicking at the right time."

UP NEXT

Kansas City will go for the series win Sunday at 1 p.m. Jackson Goddard will start for the Monarchs against Fargo-Moorhead's Colby Kiser. Fans can listen to the game on ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM and 94.5 FM.

