'Dogs Score in Four of Last Five Innings to Steal Game Two

July 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







CLEBURNE, TX - The Saltdogs (21-42) scored in four of the last five innings to grab a late-inning win over Cleburne (38-26) by a final of 5-4.

OF Matt Pita put together a three-hit performance, reaching four times in total, including two RBI singles with two outs.

INF Drew Devine also posted a multi-hit performance featuring his fourth home run of the season picking up his 30th RBI.

RHP Abdallah Aris went 5.1 innings surrendering six hits, four earned runs, three walks, and struck out three batters.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the first inning with an INF Spencer Henson RBI single scoring INF Jack Dragum after he doubled earlier in the frame.

Cleburne struck back with a two-run homer in the third, one of two for the Railroaders on the night, to take a one-run lead.

Devine's solo homer would tie the game back up and Pita would drive in a run with a single to give Lincoln the lead.

The back-and-forth trend continued, another two-run homer for Cleburne gave them a one-run lead again in the sixth inning.

The Saltdogs scored one more time in the eighth with another Pita single and took the lead for good in the ninth with a Henson walk with the bases loaded.

RHP Dan Kubiuk picked up save number 12 and his second win on the year giving up one hit and striking out one batter.

The rubber match is scheduled for 6:06 on Sunday night from La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. The Saltdogs go for their fifth series win of the season.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.