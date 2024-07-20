Del Valle Powers RailCats to Series Opening Victory

(Geneva, IL) The final series before the all-star break was set with game one in an East Division matchup featuring the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Kane County Cougars. Gary SouthShore turned to Andres Diaz to open it out, as he faced off against all-star Nick Belzer.

Howard Rodriguez doubled into left field with it going passed the diving glove of Jonah Davis as it rolled into the left field corner. With two outs, Yanio Perez went backside into right as the 'Cats took the lead. With two runners, Francisco Del Valle sent one over the wall for his second home run of the season.

Gio Diaz later sent a ball back through the diamond with Jose Contreras coming home, Gary SouthShore led 5-0. In the bottom of the third, the Cougars fought their way back into the game by getting to Andres Diaz. Alex McGarry walked with the bases loaded to force in the Cougars first run, with the bases still loaded, Todd Lott hooked a ball into left to cut the RailCats lead down to 5-3.

Nick Belzer would last five innings, allowing five earned runs before his day was done. AJ Jones two pitches into his appearance surrendered a home run to Jose Contreras. But the home run wasn't the offense the RailCats got in the inning, a wild pitch scored Miguel Sierra, and it was Perez grounding out to allow Gio Diaz to score for a three-run inning.

In the top of the ninth, LG Castillo doubled into right center to plate another runner, and then Del Valle a hitter later crushed his second home run of the game for a multihomer game. The RailCats possessed a 10-3 lead on the home team.

Kane County was gifted a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Lott doubled to score two runs, and Ernny Ordonez would earn his own two-RBI double. With the RailCats lead cut down to three, Trendon Craig climbed in as the tying run, grooved a ball to right finding Castillo and ending the game.

The final from Northwestern Medicine Field was 10-7 for the RailCats. Andres Diaz fired 124 pitches in the start lasting for 7.2 innings, allowed three earned runs, and punched out two. Peyton Long will pitch tomorrow against the left-hander, Greg Mahle. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

