Birds Swept in Doubleheader at Sioux City

July 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped both ends of Saturday's doubleheader at Sioux City.

The Birds hit four homeruns in a 9-8 loss to start the day. Sioux City raced out to a 3-0 lead after one inning before Trevor Achenbach put the Canaries on the board with a solo shot in the second. Liam Spence followed with an RBI single and Jabari Henry put Sioux Falls in front with a two-run base hit. The Explorers tied the game with a run in the home half but Achenbach and Spencer Sarringar each smacked solo homeruns in the top of the third.

A two-run roundtripper in the home half tied the game and Sioux City tacked on an RBI double before the Birds could escape the jam. Mike Hart tied the game once again with an RBI single in the fourth inning but the Explorers scored twice in the fifth to go ahead for good. Josh Rehwaldt crushed a solo homerun in the top of the sixth but the Canaries could get no closer.

Sarringar and Spence each finished with three hits to lead the offensive effort.

Sioux City gutted out a 3-2 victory in the nightcap despite being limited to three hits.

An infield single in the bottom of the second put the Explorers in front but Hart tied the game with a single in the fourth. The Birds took the lead an inning later on a base hit from Spence before the Explorers answered with two runs in the bottom half and would not trail after that.

Six different Canaries finished with a hit in the game as the Birds dip to 36-26 overall. The team will close the first half of the season with the series finale at Sioux City Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm.

