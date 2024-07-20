Monarchs Add Two Pitchers, Including Major Leaguer

FARGO, N.D. - An American Association veteran starting pitcher and a big league shortstop turned relief arm have both joined the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs announced a trade with the Lake Country DockHounds for starting pitcher Duncan Snider on Saturday afternoon. Snider will start Kansas City's important game three against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Snider joins free agent signing Abiatal Avelino on the Monarchs' roster.

This is Snider's third season in the AAPB after time with the Houston Apollos in 2021 and the DockHounds in part of 2022. Snider commanded the hill in his first season with Lake Country with 52 strikeouts to just 16 walks in 38.1 innings.

Snider's first stint with Lake Country earned him a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres. The Muscatine, Iowa native delivered a strong 6-1 record with a 4.31 ERA in his first season in affiliated ball.

The right-hander earned a Cactus League invite with the Padres during the 2023 Spring Training schedule. Snider would reach Double-A San Antonio during the same season.

Snider rejoined the DockHounds to begin the 2024 season and earned wins in each of his first two appearances. The 26-year-old hurled 50.1 innings across 10 starts for Lake Country before his trade to Kansas City, playing in a hitter-friendly ballpark.

Avelino, a shortstop and utility player by trade, has played in the majors with the San Francisco Giants in 2018 and 2019, totaling 10 games of MLB action.

The right-hander has five career pitching appearances, all with Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' system in 2022. Avelino threw five innings in 2022 without allowing a run. He joined the Monarchs ahead of Friday's doubleheader split with Fargo-Moorhead and was available out of the bullpen.

The Monarchs continue their four-game series in Fargo at 6:00 p.m. All American Association games are available to watch for free on AABaseball.tv or listen live at 810whb.com/monarchs.

