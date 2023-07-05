Nowlin's Ten Strikeout Performance Leads Mat Grapplers Past River Bandits 3-2

Cedar Rapids, IA - With the Kernels playing as the Cedar Rapids Mat Grapplers, Jaylen Nowlin notched a season-best ten strikeouts across six strong innings, earning the win in the 3-2 victory over Quad Cities Wednesday night.

After both Nowlin and Quad Cities' starter Mason Barnett tossed 1-2-3 innings in the first and second frames, Cedar Rapids jumped on the board first in the bottom of the third. Noah Cardenas led off the inning with a line drive double off the wall in left field; then after Jose Salas bunted him over to third, he came home to score on a wild pitch to give the Mat Grapplers the 1-0 edge.

That tally stayed the score until the top of the fifth inning when Quad Cites took its first lead of the series. Carter Jensen walked to begin the inning; then after a flyout, Kale Emshoff crushed a two-run home run over the wall in right-center field to put the River Bandits out in front 3-2.

But that home run was the only blemish for Nowlin on the hill for the Mat Grapplers. The left-hander matched a season-long going six innings, allowing just two runs on two hits while notching a season-best ten strikeouts compared to just one walk.

Nowlin took home his third win of the season for the Mat Grapplers because his offense got him the lead it never lost in the bottom of the fifth. After back-to-back strikeouts to begin the inning, Salas smashed his third home run of the season on a fly ball over the wall in right field to tie the game 2-2. The next batter Jeferson Morales then, doubled to left field and came around to score on a Ben Ross RBI single to put Cedar Rapids up 3-2, the score which would be the final.

After Nowlin's night was done, Malik Barrington came on out of the bullpen and tossed two scoreless frames for the Mat Grapplers. In the ninth, Miguel Rodriguez came on and slammed the door for his league-best 10th save of the season in the 3-2 victory.

Cedar Rapids (47-30) has taken the first two games of the series over Quad Cities (35-42), as the Kernels have now won 12 of their last 14 home games. The two sides square off again tomorrow at 6:35 with Kyle Jones on the mound opposite Frank Mozzicato in his high-A debut.

Cedar Rapids Kernels (47-30) 3, Quad Cities River Bandits (35-42) 2

Jul 5th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Quad Cities

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

2

4

0

Cedar Rapids

0

0

1

0

2

0

0

0

x

3

6

0

Quad Cities

AVG

AB R H 2B

3B

HR

RBI

BB

SO

PO A

Vaz, CF

.272

4

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

Gonzalez, 2B

.216

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

2

Cross, DH

.206

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

Wallace, C, 3B

.265

4

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

Jensen, C

.190

3

1 0

0

0

0

0

1

2

11

0

Negret, RF

.214

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

EmshoïÂ¬Â, 1B

.176

3

1 1

0

0

1

2

0

2

4

0

Newton, SS

.150

3

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

Hollie, LF

.211

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

3

3

0

Barnett, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Paulino, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.220

31

2 4

2

0

1

2

1

15

24 4

BATTING

2B: Newton (3, Nowlin); Vaz (12, Barrington).

HR: EmshoïÂ¬Â (5, 5th inning oïÂ¬Â Nowlin, 1 on, 1 out).

TB: EmshoïÂ¬Â 4; Newton 2; Vaz 2; Wallace, C.

RBI: EmshoïÂ¬Â 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Gonzalez; Vaz.

Team RISP: 0-for-3.

Team LOB: 3.

Cedar Rapids

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Ross, 3B

.244

4

0 1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

Rodriguez, Em, CF

.204

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

3

5

0

Rosario, RF

.264

4

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

Ortega, J, 1B

.229

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

7

0

Miller, SS

.204

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

Urbina, LF

.181

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

Cardenas, C

.259

3

1 1

1

0

0

0

0

2

14

1

Salas, 2B

.180

2

1 2

0

1

1

1

0

0

0

2

Morales, DH

.283

3

1 1

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Nowlin, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Barrington, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rodriguez, M, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.226

29 3 6

2

1

1

2

0

11

27 5

BATTING

2B: Cardenas (13, Barnett); Morales (5, Barnett).

3B: Salas (1, Paulino).

HR: Salas (3, 5th inning oïÂ¬Â Barnett, 0 on, 2 out).

TB: Cardenas 2; Morales 2; Rosario; Ross; Salas 7.

RBI: Ross (46); Salas (24).

2-out RBI: Salas; Ross.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rosario 2; Ross.

SAC: Salas.

Team RISP: 1-for-5.

Team LOB: 4.

Quad Cities

ERA

IP

H R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Barnett (L, 2-5)

3.80

6.0

5

3

3

0

8

1

24

Paulino

4.09

2.0

1

0

0

0

3

0

7

Totals

4.13

8.0

6

3

3

0

11

1

31

Cedar Rapids

ERA

IP

H R ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Nowlin (W, 3-5)

4.96

6.0

2 2

2

1

10

1

21

Barrington (H, 1)

4.29

2.0

2 0

0

0

4

0

8

Rodriguez, M (S, 10)

2.90

1.0

0 0

0

0

1

0

3

Totals

3.51

9.0

4 2

2

1

15

1

32

WP: Barnett.

Balk: Barnett.

HBP: Rodriguez, Em (by Barnett).

Pitches-strikes: Barnett 81-54; Paulino 22-16; Nowlin 76-51; Barrington 29-19; Rodriguez, M 13-8.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Barnett 3-5; Paulino 1-1; Nowlin 4-4; Barrington 1-0; Rodriguez, M 1-1.

Batters faced: Barnett 24; Paulino 7; Nowlin 21; Barrington 8; Rodriguez, M 3.

Umpires: HP: Nobuoki Yasuta. 2B: Guillermo Rodriguez.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: Josh Keener

Weather: 77 degrees, Clear

Wind: 16 mph, L To R

First pitch: 6:38 PM

T: 1:58

Att: 1,681

Venue: PG Cares Field

July 5, 2023

