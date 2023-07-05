Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Game)

July 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 5, 2023lGame # 11 (77)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (6-4, 51-24) at Dayton Dragons (6-4, 39-37)

RH Jerming Rosario (3-2, 7.52) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.13)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the second game of a six-game series.

Season Series: The Dragons are 2-5 vs. Great Lakes in 2023 (all games in Dayton).

Last Game: Tuesday: Great Lakes 6, Dayton 5. The Dragons led 2-0 after five innings before Great Lakes scored six runs over the next two to take a 6-4 lead. The Dragons scored one run in the bottom of the ninth and had runners at first and third with one out but could not push across another run. Ruben Ibarra was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI to lead the Dragons. Austin Callahan had two hits. Hunter Parks fired five scoreless innings and struck out nine, matching the team's season high by an individual. Dragons pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts, also matching the 2023 high.

Current Series (July 4-9 vs. Great Lakes): Dayton is 0-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .212 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 0 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 6.00 ERA; 0 errors.

Last Series (June 28-July 2 at West Michigan): Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .235 batting average; 5.5 runs/game; 8 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 4.80 ERA; 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 6-4 in the second half. They are in second place, one game behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons went 15-11 in June, the same record they posted in May. They were 8-13 in April. They are 1-2 in July.

The Dragons are 22-14 over their last 36 games (since May 24).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.33, best in the Midwest League and fifth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 32-24 since April 30.

Player Notes

Austin Callahan has a 10-game hitting streak, going 15 for 40 (.375) with six doubles, one home run, and nine RBI. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Justice Thompson in his last 25 games (since June 1) is hitting .301 with three home runs to raise his average from .214 to .250.

Jack Rogers in his last 22 games is batting .316 with one home run, seven doubles, and two triples to raise his batting average from .203 to .248.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.10) and is first in opponent batting average (.177). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Starting pitcher Jose Acuña has a 2.35 ERA that ranks second in the league behind Aguiar.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in 32 innings (eight starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 8 G: 15.2 IP, 3 R, 1 R, 0.57 ERA (since May 28).

Braxton Roxby over his last 14 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 20.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.31 ERA (since May 14)...Roxby over his last 5 G: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB (since June 15).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 6 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-1, 2.93) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-4, 4.23)

Friday, July 7 (7:10 pm): Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (0-1, 2.77) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 1.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 8 (7:10 pm): Great Lakes RH Hyun-il Choi (2-2, 2.25) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.10) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 9 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (4-3, 3.06) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.35)

