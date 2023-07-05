Fort Wayne Tops West Michigan, 6-1

July 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne mounted a six-run rally with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday, lifting the TinCaps to beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 6-1, on a humid night at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has won four straight and seven of its last nine. The TinCaps are in first place in the Midwest League East Division second half standings.

Right fielder Lucas Dunn blasted a key two-run triple to extend the TinCaps' lead to five. Dunn is 5-for-8 in the first two games of the series and has three extra base hits in his last three games.

Relievers José Geraldo, Aaron Holiday, and Adam Smith all posted scoreless outings out of the bullpen for the TinCaps (8-3, 40-37).

With Fort Wayne trailing by a run in the seventh, center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, 1-1.

Then third baseman Marcos Castañon ripped a two-run single to give the TinCaps their first lead of the game, 3-1. First baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) immediately added a run-scoring single before Dunn walloped his triple to finish a huge inning, with all six runs scoring with two outs.

West Michigan's only run came in the top of the fourth on shortstop Luis Garcia's RBI single.

Starting pitcher Austin Krob struck out four and allowed only one earned run across five innings in his Parkview Field debut.

The Whitecaps (5-6, 37-39) stranded 10 runners on base and went a paltry 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The four-game winning streak for Fort Wayne matches the team's longest of the season.

Next Game: Thursday, July 6 vs. West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect)

Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Carlos Peña

Watch: MyNetwork 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.