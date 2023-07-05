Star Prospect Jay Allen II Rejoins Dragons

DAYTON, OHIO-The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced today that center fielder Jay Allen II has been activated from the injured list and added to the Dayton roster.

Allen II suffered a left thumb UCL sprain in the third game of the season on April 8 and has been on the Dragons injured list since suffering the injury. He completed a brief injury rehabilitation assignment with the ACL Reds in Goodyear, Arizona from June 26-July 4, appearing in six games.

Allen II was the Reds supplemental first round draft pick in 2021, the 30th overall selection in the draft, taken with a compensatory pick that was received after losing free agent Trevor Bauer. Allen II was a three-sport star at John Carroll Catholic High School in Fort Pierce, Florida.

At the start of the season, Allen II was ranked as the 12th best prospect in a strong Reds farm system by The Athletic. He was ranked #13 by MLB.com; #14 by Baseball America; and #17 by Fangraphs.

Allen II broke the Dragons club record for most stolen bases in one game on August 27, 2022, when he stole five bases. The Dragons were 16-6 after Allen II joined the team for the final four weeks of the 2022 season, serving as the team's lead-off hitter.

