Rattlers Shut Down Sky Carp in Series Opener

BELOIT - Despite a terrific night from Yiddi Cappe and a solid performance from the pitching staff, the Beloit Sky Carp dropped the opener of a six-game series to Wisconsin 3-1 Tuesday night.

Cappe, the Sky Carp's second baseman, finished with three of the team's four hits on the evening. Beloit was held scoreless until the ninth inning, when Cam Barstad slugged a pinch-hit home run to provide the final score.

The Timber Ratters scored single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings. Starting pitcher Alex Williams (2-3) took the loss despite allowing just two runs in five innings. Williams didn't walk a batter and struck out four.

The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will be back at it Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. Beloit's next home game will be Friday, July 14 against Cedar Rapids.

