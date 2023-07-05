Dragons on TV Friday & Saturday on Dayton's CW

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. The Dragons will battle the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers on both dates. Both telecasts will start at 7:00 p.m.

These broadcasts are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2023. All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. The TV Spotlight presenting sponsor is Enterprise Roofing.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performance of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Sabrina Patel will perform the national anthem on Friday, while Dayton Police officer Devin Portis will perform on Saturday.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator on Friday. Jayson King, the head baseball coach at the University of Dayton, will handle the color duties on Saturday.

Tom Nichols is in his 16th year with the Dragons and 36th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Jayson King completed his sixth season as the head coach of University of Dayton Baseball in 2023. King previously served as the Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Army after spending 18 seasons as head coach at NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce. King earned the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Northeast Region Coach of the Year honor on seven occasions, most recently in 2016. He was also selected as the Division II Coach of the Year by the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association (NEIBA) seven times. In his time at Franklin Pierce, 25 of his student-athletes were drafted in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The Westminster, Mass., native also has experience with USA Baseball, serving as an advisory staff member and an assistant coach for the 18U National Team. King also coached in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League and spent a season with the Lowell Spinners, the short-season affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Dragons 2023 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Day Date Time Opponent

Friday July 7 7:00 PM Great Lakes Loons

Saturday July 8 7:00 PM Great Lakes Loons

Friday July 21 7:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Saturday July 22 7:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Sunday July 23 1:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Friday August 4 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Saturday August 5 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Friday August 25 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday August 26 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Sunday August 27 1:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday Sept. 9 7:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

Sunday Sept. 10 1:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

The Dragons continue a six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

