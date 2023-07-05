TinCaps Game Information: July 5 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-3, 39-37) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (5-5, 37-38)

Wednesday, July 5 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Austin Krob vs. RHP Wilkel Hernandez

LAST NIGHT: In front of a season-high sellout crowd of 8,516 fans, TinCaps second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño delivered a 2-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending Fort Wayne to a thrilling, 8-7, win over West Michigan. Cedeño finished the game 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs.

BIG CROWD: Tuesday's crowd of 8,516 marked the 6th sellout of the season and the 17th largest crowd since Parkview Field opened in 2009. It was the largest since a record 9,508 attended on the Fourth of July in 2019.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,805 fans per game so far this year across 35 openings, including 6 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 in a row, 6 of their last 8 and are 5-0-2 in their last 7 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 29-15 since May 14... The TinCaps are 2 games above .500 for the first time since entering May last year at 11-9... Fort Wayne last had an overall winning record this late in the season when entering July 6, 2018, with a 43-41 mark... with Dayton's loss Tuesday, the 'Caps are in 1st place alone in the MWL East for the first time this year.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +37 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 42-34 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... Fort Wayne is 14-19 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs this season.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 71. They're on pace to hit 123 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 132 homers... The 'Caps homered 23 times in 12 games at Lake County this year. Fort Wayne has 23 homers in 37 home games... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (39) out of 60 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.35). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.79 ERA, 2nd highest.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 11 on Top 100 list)... Selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game... Since May 5, over 47 games, 3rd in the MWL in average (.315)... For year, ranks 3rd in R (48) and H (76), 4th in TB (122), 6th lowest K% (13%), 8th in AVG (.280) and 9th in HR (10).

JAKOB MARSEE: Turned 22 years old last weej... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 76 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (61), 2nd in walks (57; 18% BB%), 3rd in SB (27) and 4th in OBP (.390)... 2nd best BB/K (1.0) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in HR (12), G (74) and R (48), 3rd in RBIs (51), TB (123) and OPS (.832), 4th in BB (48; 15% BB%) and wRC+ (137), 5th in SLG (.459), 6thin BB/K (0.8), 7th in H (71), 8th in XBH (27) and 9th in OBP (.373).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 21 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .832 OPS would rank 6thhighest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910), Rymer Liriano (2011, .882), and Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in RBIs (51), 4th in TB (122), 6th in H (73), G (72) and HR (11), 8th in XBH (27) and 10th in SLG (.454).

NEW GUYS: Albert Fabian was leading the Single-A Cal League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH... 2nd in 2B (18), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504)... Graham Pauley ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9th in OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309).

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Is celebrated in Venezuela today. Venezuela was the first South American country to declare independence from Spain on this date in 1811.

