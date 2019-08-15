Norfolk's Offense Strikes Early, Sweep PawSox

August 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Norfolk Tide (51-70) defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox (52-69) by a score of 8-2 thanks to early offensive from the Tides bats. Despite the loss, the Pawtucket bullpen pitched very well, striking out nine batters in six innings.

The Tide started the scoring early, scoring three runs on five hits in the first inning off Pawtucket starter Josh A. Smith.

Norfolk would add another in the following inning, on a DJ Stewart single which drove in Ademar Rifaela.

Pawtucket answered in the bottom half of the second as Cole Sturgeon roped a double into right field, scoring Gorkys Hernandez and Bryce Brentz who walked earlier in the inning.

Norfolk would score in their third straight inning in the top of the third on Jose Rondon's first homerun at the Triple-A level this season. They tacked on another run thanks to a Martin Cervenka double, bringing the score to 7-2 after three innings. Josh Smith's outing would end there, handing him his first loss at Pawtucket since May 23rd against Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

The Tide added one more in the 9th on an Austin Hays RBI single.

Tanner Houck, the Red Sox #7 prospect according to Baseball America, pitched two excellent innings today, striking out five batters in the relief appearance.

Despite the loss, the PawSox bullpen pitched incredibly well, tossing six innings while allowing only one run and striking out nine batters.

The PawSox begin a three-game series with the Toledo Mud Hens tomorrow night at McCoy at 7:05 p.m.

Left-hander Kyle Hart (8-5, 3.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for Pawtucket.

The game will be televised live on YurView on COX. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

This homestand runs through Sunday, August 18. Tomorrow will feature a Red Sox World Series championship replica ring giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance. On Saturday, August 17, fans can enjoy post-game fireworks set to country music. The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Sunday will receive a PawSox Baseball Card Set. Sunday will also be another Family FunDay, during which fans can play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.