Louisville Bats Notes

August 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 122, Home 60

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-63) at Louisville Bats (52-69)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (4-10, 6.61) vs. RHP Enyel De Los Santos (5-6, 3.96)

7:00 PM | Thursday, August 15, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

SWEEP THE LEG: The Bats will try to even their season-high winning streak of 4 games tonight, winning each of their last 3 and 5 of their last 6 games. A win tonight would also mark Louisville's third series sweep of 2019, previously sweeping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 3 home games from July 26-28, and 2 games at Columbus from July 31-August 1.

AGAINST LEHIGH VALLEY: Louisville will go for its first series sweep of Lehigh Valley since the 2016 season, when the Bats went 3-0 at Coca-Cola Park from May 27-29. LOU also goes for just its second home series sweep against Ottawa/Lehigh Valley since their first matchup in 1998, going 4-0 against the IronPigs from June 6-9, 2009.

- A win tonight would also give the Bats a win in the season series, coming into play with a 3-2 record against Lehigh Valley. LOU has defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in their season series this season (5-1), and has a chance with games remaining against Columbus, Indianapolis and Rochester.

TRENDING UP: In 32 games since the All-Star break, the Bats own a 19-13 record and +28 run differential, both of which rank best in their division.

IL West in the Second Half

Club W-L Pct. R/RA Diff.

LOUISVILLE 19-13 .594 159/131 +28

Indianapolis 16-16 .500 146/166 -20

Toledo 14-18 .438 171/170 +1

Columbus 12-19 .387 146/171 -25

PRODUCTIVE PITCHING: Louisville's pitching staff has been among the best in the IL over the last month and a half, keeping its opponent to 16 total runs over the last 7 games, averaging less than 2.5 runs/game. Since July 1, the Bats own the best ERA (3.70) in the International League.

Lowest Earned Run Average (Since July 1)

LOUISVILLE 3.70 142er/345.2ip

Gwinnett 3.73 138er/333.0ip

Syracuse 4.28 162er/340.1ip

FIVE BELOW: With another dominant pitching performance, Louisville's team ERA on the season currently sits at 4.99 (league ERA is 4.93). Tonight is the first time the Bats have come into a game with a team ERA below 5.00 since May 25, when they came into play with a 4.74 team ERA before allowing 18 runs vs. Toledo that night.

PITCHER HOMER AT HOME: Right-hander Jesus Reyes was brilliant on the mound Wednesday night, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings while recording both his first win and quality start of the season. He also smacked his first professional hit, a solo home run in the third inning. The homer snapped an 0-for-19 streak to begin his batting career, and was the first HR hit by a Bats pitcher this season.

- Reyes' go-ahead blast was the first homer hit by a LOU pitcher since Brandon Finnegan did it May 21, 2018 at Indianapolis. Reyes' was the first by a LOU pitcher at Louisville Slugger Field since Matt Belisle did it August 13, 2004 vs. Indianapolis.

LIFE OF BRIAN: OF/1B Brian O'Grady was optioned to Louisville on Tuesday and activated today. In 100 games with the Bats this season, the 27-year-old is batting .277 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs, 70 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.