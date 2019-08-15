Bunch of Jerks Night Headlines Penultimate Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a seven-game homestand from August 19 through August 25. Bunch of Jerks Night, Bark in the Park, Princess Night and Kids Eat Free highlight the team's second-to-last homestand of 2019.

The homestand opens on Monday, August 19 at 7:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Knights presented by Brain Injury Association of NC. Kids Eat Free at Monday's game, meaning all children 12 and under will receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and small Pepsi product with the purchase of a ticket. Fans looking to redeem the Kids Eat Free offer should visit Lowes Foods Guest Services upon arrival to receive their voucher. Additionally, Monday's game features the Crayons2Calculators Fill The Bus Drive, as all fans who donate $10 or more of school supplies will receive a buy one, get one ticket to Monday's game.

The Bulls and Knights meet again on Tuesday, August 20 at 7:05 p.m. with the evening's contest presented by Sigora Solar. Tuesday is Bring a Book Night, as all fans who donate a new or gently used book will receive a buy one, get one ticket to Tuesday's game. Fans can also receive a BOGO ticket to Tuesday's game by presenting their Lowes Foods Fresh Rewards card at the Mako Medical Ticket Office at the DBAP. As an added perk, the DBAP will host a Wine and Design class on Tuesday, with a special ticket package that can be purchased here.

On Wednesday, August 21 the DBAP will host its final Bark in the Park of 2019, presented by Banfield Pet Hospital. Fans can purchase a human ticket to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Knights for $9 and bring their furry friend to the DBAP for $5. All proceeds from canine tickets will benefit Second Chance Pet Adoptions.

The Bulls and Knights close their four-game set on Thursday, August 22 at 7:05 p.m. presented by Foothills Brewing. That evening will feature the season's last Afforda-BULL Eats value concessions night of the season, including $2 hot dogs, $3 pizza slices and select $5 beer.

On Friday, August 23 the Bulls kick off a three-day weekend series against the Gwinnett Stripers with Bunch of Jerks Night in collaboration with the Carolina Hurricanes. For that evening's 7:05 p.m. contest the Bulls will don special uniforms inspired by the Hurricanes' alternate black sweaters, and all jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. The DBAP will also play host to local food trucks Cousins Maine Lobster and Wandering Moose that evening, while the contest will be followed by the season's second-to-last Friday Night Fireworks show presented by bioMerieux.

The Bulls take on the Atlanta Braves' top affiliate at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, and the contest is presented by Blue Cross NC. After the game is a Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by Window World.

The homestand closes on Sunday, August 25 with Princess Night at 5:05 p.m. The contest against Gwinnett, presented by the United Way of the Greater Triangle, will feature a pregame Princess Parade at 4:25 and photo opportunities with different princesses during the game. After the game, children get to show off their speed around the DBAP infield with second-to-last Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist of 2019.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for a seven-game homestand on Monday, August 19. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

