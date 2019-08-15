Louisville Bats President Gary Ulmer to Step Down; Chief Operating Officer Vic Gregovits Named President

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats announced today that Gary Ulmer will step down as president at the end of the 2019 season but remain with the team as Senior Advisor. Ulmer has been President of Louisville's Triple-A franchise since 1993.

"We are very grateful for the years that Gary dedicated building the Bats into one of the finest minor league organizations," said owner Stuart Katzoff. "He was the catalyst in having Louisville Slugger Field built, as well as securing the most recent lease with renovations to come."

Vic Gregovits will be named President of the Louisville Bats. Gregovits brings over 25 years in sports sales, marketing, management and organizational leadership experience to the Bats. The veteran sports executive was named the team's Chief Operating Officer in May 2019.

"We look forward to installing Vic as team president and are confident that he is a perfect fit to lead us into the next era of Bats baseball," said Katzoff.

"I am very excited and appreciative to succeed Gary in leading the Bats organization," said Gregovits. "I appreciate all of Gary's hard work to build a successful franchise, including the vision to build a great ballpark like Louisville Slugger Field and am thrilled he will stay on as a Senior Advisor."

Ulmer has spent the past 27 seasons as President and oversaw the move from Old Cardinal Stadium to Louisville Slugger Field prior to the 2000 season. Recently, he was an integral part in negotiating a 20 year lease extension for the Bats to continue to play at Louisville Slugger Field for the next 20 years.

"I have really enjoyed working with Vic this season," said Ulmer. "He is well-suited for the position, and I am confident that he will successfully lead our organization for many years to come."

The lifelong Louisville resident is very active in the community and has previously been Chairman of the Board of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, St. Xavier High School, The Louisville Sports Commission and Better Business Bureau, while serving on the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Louisville, Bellarmine University, Boy Scouts, Metro United Way, Salvation Army, Children's Hospital Foundation and several others.

