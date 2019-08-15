Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Toledo (1:05 p.m.)

August 15, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Game # 122| Home Game # 60

BUFFALO BISONS (62-59, 2nd, -3.0 North) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (54-67, 3rd, -14.0 West)

RHP Andrew Sopko (1-5, 6.75) vs RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-6, 8.08)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon, the Bisons take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the final game of their three-game series to close out their season series. Following the Mud Hens, the Durham Bulls come to Sahlen Field for a three-game weekend set to round out a six-game homestand for the Herd. Buffalo will then make their final trip to Rochester next Monday for a four-game set.

Last Game: BUF 5, TOL 4/11

INF Santiago Espinal collected his first career walk-off in a Bisons uniform that helped the team the comeback win last night. UTIL Jordan Patterson and OF Roemon Fields both had solo home runs earlier in the game. RHP T.J. Zeuch tossed six scoreless innings giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Toledo Mud Hens (3-2)

Buffalo and Toledo are meeting for the second time in the 2019 season, the first time at Sahlen Field. The teams met a week ago, 8/6-8/8, where the Mud Hens took two out of three games from the Herd. This meeting will complete their cross-division season series.

Today's Starter

RHP Andrew Sopko takes the ball in the series finale as Buffalo looks to sweep the Mud Hens. In his last start on August 9, Sopko gave up four runs over six innings of work on just five hits. He will look to earn his first win since June 8, when he defeated the IronPigs here at Sahlen Field.

Santiago Espinal

While it took him five games to collect his first career Triple-A hit, INF Santiago Espinal is now riding a five-game hitting streak. His second hit of the ball game, which was also his first Triple-A multi-hit game, was the walk-off single that plated OF Jonathan Davis in the 11th inning.

T.J. Zeuch

RHP T.J. Zeuch threw six shutout innings in the no-decision Wednesday. The former-1st Round Pick also struckout a season-high six batters and has an ERA of 3.72 in three starts in the month of August (19.1 IP).

League Standings

With just 19 games left in the 2019 regular season, the Bisons currently sit three games back in the IL North behind the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Buffalo is six games back from Durham for the lone wild card spot, with the Bulls coming to Buffalo this weekend for three games. The Bisons will travel to Moosic, PA for the final series of the season (8/30-9/2) in what could be the most important series of the year for the Herd.

Blue Jays

Toronto (51-72) dropped their game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday afternoon 7-3. INF Cavan Biggio reached base three times in the loss, recording a double and two walks. The Blue Jays will enjoy an off day today before hosting the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set beginning Friday at Rogers Centre.

