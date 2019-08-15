Update Card Set Giveaway August 31
August 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Collectorfest Monthly presents the 2019 Red Wings Team Update Set giveaway on Saturday, August 31. The first 1,500 fans 18 and older will get an updated Red Wings team set, with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets.
Inspired by the classic baseball cards of the 1950's and 60's, this 30-card set includes 24 players who have played for the Wings since our first team set came out in May - along with two 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game new cards of Tomas Telis and Brent Rooker. In addition, eight cards will have a special MLB Debut 2019 badge (see list below).
The giveaway is sponsored by local card collector and promoter Ernie Orlando. His Collectorfest Monthly event in Webster is the only regularly scheduled monthly collectibles show in Western New York.
"I'm excited to be able to combine my love for collecting with the great history of the Rochester Red Wings," said Orlando. His father and grandfather ran Ness' Barber Shop on Park Avenue, and Orlando said he remembers his dad and grandfather telling him which Wings players used to come to their barber shop - especially his favorite player, Roric Harrison, from the memorable season of 1971.
"There are always Red Wings fans at my sports card and collectible shows. The team update set is a great old-fashioned way to help inspire people to collect," Orlando said.
The 30-card set list:
Luis Arraez (MLB Debut)
Willians Astudillo
Brandon Barnes (Triple-A All-Star Game)
Jeremy Bleich
Adam Bray
Jake Cave
Sam Clay
Jaylin Davis
Alejandro De Aza
Randy Dobnak (MLB Debut)
Ryan Eades (MLB Debut)
Ramon Flores
Stephen Gonsalves
Nick Gordon
Preston Guilmet
Caleb Hamilton
Trevor Hildenberger
Griffin Jax
Jimmy Kerrigan
Drew Maggi
Mike Miller
Gabriel Moya
Sean Poppen (MLB Debut)
Brent Rooker (Triple-A All-Star Game)
Miguel Sano
Devin Smeltzer (MLB Debut)
Cody Stashak (MLB Debut)
Tomas Telis (Triple-A All-Star Game)
Lewis Thorpe (MLB Debut)
LaMonte Wade, Jr. (MLB Debut)
The August 31 game also features the Red Wings Hall of Fame induction of Rich Dauer, post-game fireworks, and a family campout on the field after the fireworks.
Update Card Set Giveaway August 31 - Rochester Red Wings
