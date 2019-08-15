Update Card Set Giveaway August 31

Collectorfest Monthly presents the 2019 Red Wings Team Update Set giveaway on Saturday, August 31. The first 1,500 fans 18 and older will get an updated Red Wings team set, with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets.

Inspired by the classic baseball cards of the 1950's and 60's, this 30-card set includes 24 players who have played for the Wings since our first team set came out in May - along with two 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game new cards of Tomas Telis and Brent Rooker. In addition, eight cards will have a special MLB Debut 2019 badge (see list below).

The giveaway is sponsored by local card collector and promoter Ernie Orlando. His Collectorfest Monthly event in Webster is the only regularly scheduled monthly collectibles show in Western New York.

"I'm excited to be able to combine my love for collecting with the great history of the Rochester Red Wings," said Orlando. His father and grandfather ran Ness' Barber Shop on Park Avenue, and Orlando said he remembers his dad and grandfather telling him which Wings players used to come to their barber shop - especially his favorite player, Roric Harrison, from the memorable season of 1971.

"There are always Red Wings fans at my sports card and collectible shows. The team update set is a great old-fashioned way to help inspire people to collect," Orlando said.

The 30-card set list:

Luis Arraez (MLB Debut)

Willians Astudillo

Brandon Barnes (Triple-A All-Star Game)

Jeremy Bleich

Adam Bray

Jake Cave

Sam Clay

Jaylin Davis

Alejandro De Aza

Randy Dobnak (MLB Debut)

Ryan Eades (MLB Debut)

Ramon Flores

Stephen Gonsalves

Nick Gordon

Preston Guilmet

Caleb Hamilton

Trevor Hildenberger

Griffin Jax

Jimmy Kerrigan

Drew Maggi

Mike Miller

Gabriel Moya

Sean Poppen (MLB Debut)

Brent Rooker (Triple-A All-Star Game)

Miguel Sano

Devin Smeltzer (MLB Debut)

Cody Stashak (MLB Debut)

Tomas Telis (Triple-A All-Star Game)

Lewis Thorpe (MLB Debut)

LaMonte Wade, Jr. (MLB Debut)

The August 31 game also features the Red Wings Hall of Fame induction of Rich Dauer, post-game fireworks, and a family campout on the field after the fireworks.

