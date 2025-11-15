Noblesville Boom vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2025
- College Park Captures First Win of the Season in Sold-Out Home Opener, Defeating the Capital City Go-Go, 121-113 - College Park Skyhawks
- Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Sweeps Boom, 132-123 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Osceola Magic Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory against Squadron - Osceola Magic
- Charge Down the Herd - Cleveland Charge
- 905 Defeat Knicks in Final Seconds, Win Four in a Row - Raptors 905
- Herd Storms Back from 19-Point Deficit, Edged by Cleveland at the Buzzer - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Roll to First Win of Season - Maine Celtics
- Magic Top Squadron in Kissimmee - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Capital City Go-Go - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Noblesville Boom Stories
- Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123
- Noblesville Boom Come up Short against Sioux Falls Skyforce Despite Strong Start
- Noblesville Boom Make Two selections in 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Noblesville Boom Name Veteran Sports Executive Ryan Grant as President of Business Operations
- Noblesville Boom Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule