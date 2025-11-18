Noblesville Boom vs. Iowa Wolves - Game Highlights
Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from November 17, 2025
- Boom Eye Fresh Start at Home After Battling Wolves in Second Matchup - Noblesville Boom
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Dennis Smith Jr. - Wisconsin Herd
- Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of November 19 Education Day Game against Raptors 905 - Greensboro Swarm
- Tyler Burton's Buzzer Beater Lifts Hustle over Blue - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Lose 125-111 to Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Spurs Announce Official Watch Party in Austin on December 3 - Austin Spurs
- Maine Celtics and TD Bank Team up for Renovation Project - Maine Celtics
- South Bay Lakers Stay Unbeaten with Win over Rip City - South Bay Lakers
- Stars Bounce Back over Clippers with Dominant Win - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Noblesville Boom Stories
- Boom Eye Fresh Start at Home After Battling Wolves in Second Matchup
- Boom rally Late But Iowa Wolves Hold on in Des Moines, 137-133
- Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123
- Noblesville Boom Come up Short against Sioux Falls Skyforce Despite Strong Start
- Noblesville Boom Make Two selections in 2025 NBA G League Draft