No Walk-Off, Just a Big 9-3 Win over Syracuse

May 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons didn't need a walk-off hit to secure a victory on Sunday... their offense was too good from the start.

The Herd scored in each of the first four innings -and in six of the eight times they came to the plate- to secure the 9-3 Mother's Day victory over the Syracuse Mets in front of a crowd of 6,231 at Sahlen Field. Ernie Clement had five hits and scored three times as Buffalo closed out a 5-1 series win over their Thruway Cup rivals.

On the heels of four walk-off wins in the last five days, the Bisons wasted little time recovering from an early 2-0 lead against the Mets on Sunday. The team scored a single run in each of the first three frames with Clement coming around on RBI-hits from Davis Schneider and Wynton Bernard in the first and third innings respectively. Clement then drove himself home along with Tanner Morris with a two-run no-doubt home run to left in the bottom half of the fourth. The blast, Clement's fifth of the season, gave Buffalo a 6-2 lead that they never turned back from.

Clement finished the game a perfect 5-for-5, with two singles on each side of his home run. He's now hitting .315 on the season.

Clement wasn't the only Bisons player to have a big day at the plate as Schneider didn't stop with his first inning RBI single. He produced two more run scoring hits, leading off the seventh inning with his sixth home run of the season. He also doubled home Rafael Lantigua in the eighth for his 19th RBI on the season.

And following his walk-off hit Saturday afternoon, Tanner Morris added three more run-scoring knocks on Sunday. His opposite-field single in the second pulled the Bisons even at 2-2, and his RBI-double in front of Clement's home run got the Bisons three-run fourth going. With two outs in the eighth, Morris hit the Bisons third home run of the game with a solo shot to right.

The Bisons used six pitchers to get the victory with Junior Fernandez improving to 1-1 with his scoreless inning of relief. The group allowed just five Syracuse hits in the game and only three after the first inning.

The Bisons' 12-game homestand continues Tuesday when another Thruway rival comes to town. A six-game set against the Rochester Red Wings begins with a $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs TWOsday at 6:05 p.m.

