Chuckie Robinson's Walk-Off Single Lifts Louisville in Extras

Louisville, KY - A walk-off single by Chuckie Robinson propelled the Louisville Bats (17-21) to an extra innings, series-finale 6-5 win against the Columbus Clippers (18-20) on Mother's Day Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field. With the win, the Bats secured back-to-back series victories.

Louisville got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first with a lead-off walk to Will Benson. Benson advanced to second on a wild pitch and then took third thanks to a base hit single by Elly De La Cruz, who has reached base in a career-high 14 straight games. Matt McLain then drew a walk to load the bases for Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who drove in Benson for the 1-0 lead.

Columbus answered in the top of the next inning with a two-run homer followed by a double steal - second and home - to take the lead at 4-1.

The Clippers' lead didn't last long as Louisville tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Encarnacion-Strand got the effort going with a lead-off single. Nick Martini was hit by a pitch, TJ Hopkins reached on a force out and Michael Siani walked to load the bases. With two outs, Alejo Lopez smashed a double into deep right field and scored three, evening the score at 4-4.

Both lineups stayed quiet over the next four innings until Louisville threatened in the bottom of the ninth. De La Cruz's double and an intentional walk of McLain put two runners on, but the Bats failed to secure the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Clippers scored in the top of the 10th on a single, snagging a 5-4 lead.

Starting the bottom of the 10th with Jason Vosler on second, a single into centerfield by Siani scored one for the Bats, tying up the game at 5-5.

On a 1-2 count with two outs and Siani on second base, Robinson dropped a single just out of reach of the diving centerfielder for the walk-off hit.

Louisville will enjoy a day off on Monday, May 15 before starting a second consecutive homestand series on Tuesday, May 16 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:05 pm E.T. at Louisville Slugger Field.

