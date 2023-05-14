Wings Win Mother's Day Pitching Duel, 1-0

The Rochester Red Wings took on the Worcester Red Sox in the finale of their six-game set at Innovative Field Sunday afternoon. The Wings beat the WooSox in a pitcher's duel by a score of 1-0, and took the series 4 games to 2.

LHP ANTHONY BANDA started the game for the Wings, making his first start since September 27, 2022 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty worked two scoreless innings, striking out one and allowing the lone hit of the afternoon to the WooSox before turning the game over to RHP ODALVI JAVIER. The right-hander worked 2.2 innings without allowing a hit, striking out one and walking four in the process. The next Wings pitcher out of the pen was RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, who made his Triple-A debut. The Georgia native tossed 1.1 hitless innings, striking out three. LHP MATT CRONIN and LHP ALBERTO BALDONADO *continued the lights-out pitching for the Wings, each working one scoreless inning. RHP *JORDAN WEEMS came in and earned the save, his third of the season, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Wings offense was held at bay until LF COREY DICKERSON singled to right field in the bottom of the fourth, recording Rochester's first hit of the afternoon. In the following inning, CF DEREK HILL and C FRANCISCO ARCIA singled in back-to-back at bats, but were left stranded. The Wings got on the board in the home half of the seventh, after Derek Hilldrew a walk and stole second to get into scoring position. An error by the WooSox allowed Hill to score, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead. One run proved to be enough, as neither team was able to cross the plate in the final two frames, giving the Wings the shutout win.

LHP ANTHONY BANDA, RHP ODALVI JAVIER, RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, LHP MATT CRONIN, LHP ALBERTO BALDONADO, and RHP *JORDAN WEEMS *were collectively named the Diamond Pro Players of the Game after throwing a one-hit shutout. The last time the Wings threw a combined one-hit shutout in front of the Rochester faithful was June 28th, 2016, which also came against Boston's Top Affiliate, the then-Pawtucket Red Sox. That contest included RHP Jose Berrios, RHP Marcus Walden, and RHP Trevor May.

The Wings will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday, for game one of their six-game set against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. as the Wings send RHP WILY PERALTA (0-2, 4.81) to the mound.

