May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

May 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (22-13) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (19-18)

Sunday - 1:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 9.64) vs. RHP Reese Olson (1-3, 9.67)

TODAY'S GAME: The I-Cubs and Mud Hens are set to play their series finale today, with a pitching rematch o from game one of the series. Iowa will send veteran Kyle Hendricks to the mound for his fourth start on major league rehab. His first two starts were a struggle, allowing 10 combined earned runs over 4.1 innings pitched. In his last start on Tuesday, Hendricks bounced back, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four. He earned the win in that game against Toledo, giving Reese Olson the loss. Olson will go again today for the Mud Hens, looking to improve on his 1-3 record and 9.67 ERA. The righty allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks while also striking out four in his 3.2 innings in Tuesday's game.

STRUGGLES AT THE BOTTOM: It was a tough for the I-Cubs offense in last night's loss to Toledo, specifically the bottom half of the lineup. Iowa only managed three hits over the course of the game, which was its lowest mark of the season for a nine-inning game, with the No. 5-9 hitters combining to go 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts. If there was a minor bright spot from the bottom half of the lineup it came from Sergio Alcántara who despite being 0-for-2 was able to get on base by drawing a walk and scored Iowa's lone run of the contest off an RBI single by Darius Hill.

STUCK ON FOUR: For the second time this season the I-Cubs saw themselves on a four-game winning streak as they took victories over Toledo Tuesday through Friday. Unfortunately, with the loss last night Iowa was unable to set a new season high for a winning streak. The first four-game winning streak that Iowa set this year started with the first four games of the season, March 31-April 6, as they swept Columbus in a three-game series and took the first game of the following series against St. Paul. The longest winning streak the I-Cubs compiled together in 2022 was five games between May 8 and May 13, almost exactly one year to today's date, as they won the series finale against St. Paul and followed with four straight wins over Omaha.

ROW-EM DOWN: Relief pitcher Rowan Wick has seemed to find his form over his last couple of outings after facing some struggles earlier in the season. Over his last three games, which have only amounted to just 2.0 innings of work, the veteran has not allowed a run and has only given up one hit to go along with a pair of strikeouts.

NO K'S FOR CLARKE: Chris Clarke made his Triple-A debut with Iowa back on April 22 and struck out five in that game. In his next start on April 28, Clarke recorded another five strikeouts. In both of those starts Clarke threw 3.0 innings to have a total of 10 strikeouts over six innings of work. However, things haven't been that way for the 25-year-old in his two most recent starts on May 6 and last night on May 13. In both starts in May, Clarke spun four innings, but failed to record a strikeout over those eight innings. Iowa has recorded at least one strikeout from its starting pitcher in every game this season except for Clarke's last two outings.

HEND-ROCKS: Kyle Hendricks has been rehabbing with Iowa over the past couple of weeks and had his best outing of the season earlier this week against Toledo. Hendricks shut down the Mud Hens over his five innings of work as he did not allow a run, gave up just two hits, and struck out four. The 2016 World Series Champion earned his first win over the season with his effort on Tuesday and will look to do it again with his expected start today versus the Mud Hens.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Iowa's winning streak against Toledo was snapped after their loss last night, breaking a four-game winning streak this year and a five-game stretch dating back to their final game of the 2022 season. The loss moved Iowa to 4-1 overall this year against Toledo, pushing their all-time overall record to 16-22 against the Mud Hens. Entering today's game, the two teams have evenly split the 26 games they have played at Principal Park since 2021, going 13-13. Iowa's three-run loss last night put the season scoring in Iowa's favor by 12 runs, outscoring Toledo 25-13 through their first five games of the year.

SHORT HOPS: Today's game will be Iowa's last game at Principal Park until May 30 as they have a two-week road trip scheduled to Indianapolis and Nashville...last night's loss was Iowa's first loss at home in a weekend game, previously going 4-0 on Saturday and Sunday games at home...with their loss and Memphis' win last night, Iowa dropped back down to second place in the International League West division, a half-game behind the Redbirds...with Dom Nuñez going to the injured list today, there are now just 15 players who have stayed on Iowa's active roster since Opening Day.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.