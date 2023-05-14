Knights Beat Bulls 3-2 in Ten

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bulls second baseman Osleivis Basabe and third baseman Jonathan Aranda each drove in a run, however Charlotte starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens fired six-plus scoreless innings and short stop Erik Gonzalez drove in two runs in Charlotte's 3-2 win over Durham on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field.

The Knights struck first in the second inning courtesy of Gonzelez' RBI single to left, before Lenyn Sosa's homer extended their lead to 2-0.

The Bulls answered when Basabe and Aranda drove in two runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game, but the Knights earned the victory with Gonzalez' RBI in the tenth inning.

Scholtens (6.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) earned the victory, while Bulls' Elvin Rodriguez (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) suffered the loss.

Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 16 to start a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

