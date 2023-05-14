Knights Walk off with 3-2 Win Sunday

May 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Shortstop Erik González singled home Víctor Reyes in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Charlotte Knights to a walk-off 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the three-game series against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field. With the win, the Knights earned a series split against the Bulls.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Knights rallied. Reyes started the inning on second base and later came flying around thanks to the bloop single into right field by González, which proved to be the game-winning hit. He finished the game with two hits, including the final one of the game.

RHP Jesse Scholtens started Sunday's game for Charlotte pitched into the seventh inning. He had one of his finest outings of the season. Scholtens, who did not factor in the decision, allowed just five hits over 6.2 shutout innings. Chicago White Sox RHP Liam Hendriks recorded the final out in the seventh inning - his fifth appearance on major league rehab.

Second baseman Lenyn Sosa launched his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sosa finished the game with two hits.

The Knights held a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning until RHP Lane Ramsey came on and allowed two runs in the frame. The two-run inning for the Bulls tied the game at 2-2.

RHP Bryan Shaw (1-0, 0.00) pitched a perfect 10th inning to earn his first save of the season. He struck-out two batters in the inning for the win.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees) on Tuesday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of Tuesday's opener is set for 6:35 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.