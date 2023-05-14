Oswald Peraza Commences MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that infielder Oswald Peraza will commence a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre today. The RailRiders conclude their 12-game homestand with a 1:05 P.M. first pitch again the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals top affiliate.

Peraza was placed on the 10-Day Injured List retroactive to May 6 with a right ankle sprain.

He was signed by New York as a non-drafted free agent in 2016 and reached Triple-A during The Final Stretch of the 2021 season. The 22-year-old made his Major League Debut on September 2, 2022, ad has appeared in 30 games with the Yankees, batting .259 with a home run and five runs batted in. He was optioned to the RailRiders to start the season, but was recalled to New York on April 16 and has played in 12 games this season.

Peraza is the fourth player to join the RailRiders on a rehab assignment this season and the third during this homestand.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre concludes its series with Omaha today at PNC Field before traveling to Charlotte to begin a six-game series on Tuesday. For tickets to today's game or for 2023 promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

