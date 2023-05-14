IronPigs Rally Back Down to Their Final out Not Once, Not Twice, But Three Times in 11-Inning Stunner over Redbirds

May 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In an absolutely topsy-turvy, bonkers, electric, performance, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-19) came back from the brink three times to snatch a 12-11 win over the Memphis Redbirds (24-15) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The teams exchanged blows in the early going as Scott Kingery started the scoring for the IronPigs in the second with an RBI single before Aaron Antonini drove in three with a triple in the fourth to give Memphis the lead, only to see the IronPigs tie it up in the bottom of the fourth with RBI singles from Vimael Machin and Aramis Garcia.

Memphis tried to pull away in the seventh, plating four. After a run scored on a wild pitch, Jordan Walker plated two on a double. An error on a ball off the bat of Juniel Querocuto allowed another run to score.

Lehigh Valley cut the deficit in half with a two-out, two-run single in the eighth from Jake Cave.

Down to their final strike in the ninth, Jhailyn Ortiz walked for the IronPigs before Weston Wilson followed with a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, tying the game at 7-7.

In the 10th, Memphis scored three times as Querocuto blasted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year and Kramer Robertson came in to score after doubling, stealing third, and then scoring on a throwing error.

The IronPigs once again would not go down silently. Garcia roped an RBI double and Cave scored him with an RBI single. After Jim Haley legged out an infield single, Jordan Qsar ripped a double off the rightfield wall, scoring Cave to tie the game at 10-10.

Memphis retook the lead on a Walker RBI single in the 11th, setting the stage for one final comeback for the IronPigs.

After back-to-back lineouts opened the 11th, Machin laced a single through the right side, scoring Jhailyn Ortiz to tie the game, with Machin taking second on the throw home. Garcia then finally ended the game with a base hit to leftfield, scoring Machin, to secure the 12-11 walk-off stunner.

Jeremy Walker (3-0) collected the win for the IronPigs, allowing an unearned run on three hits, striking out one in 1.2 innings.

Andrew Suarez (3-1) suffered the loss for Memphis, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits, striking out one in 1.2 innings.

After a day off on Monday, the IronPigs kick off a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, May 16 at Polar Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.