Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Worcester

May 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (19-19) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-22)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jake Faria (2-0, 5.68) vs. TBA

BACK ON TRACK: The Rochester Red Wings downed the WooSox in game five of the six-game series, 7-6, thanks to five multi-hit efforts on the offensive side...2B DARREN BAKER, LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, DH Matt Adams, SS RICHIE MARTIN and C KEVIN PLAWECKI all collected multi-hit performances and accounted for 10 of the Wings' 11 hits with Blankenhorn recording two doubles...3B FRANKLIN BARRETO logged the other hit of the night, a 353 ft. homer to extend the Wings lead...RHP TOMMY ROMERO got the spot start and logged three scoreless innings allowing just two hits, while RHP TYLER DANISH recorded his first save in a Red Wings uniform and just his second in his career.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Red Wings recorded a season-high six doubles in the win, which is something they've done only one other time in the last three seasons (4/10/22 at TOL)...DARREN BAKER, TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, KEVIN PLAWECKI, RICHIE MARTIN and MATT ADAMS all collected a two-bagger...

The 2019 Rochester squad recorded six or more doubles six separate times.

LAST NIGHT'S BAKING SHOW: 2B DARREN BAKER roped a bases-clearing double last night as part of his 2-for-5 day at the plate...the California native has now logged a team-leading 17 multi-hit games this season, 13 shy of his career-high (30), which he achieved a season ago between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg...

Coming into Sunday, Baker ranks third in the International League in batting average, hitting at a .346 (45-for-130) clip.

STARTING OUT RIGHT: Wings starting pitcher RHP TOMMY ROMERO worked 3.0 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts...Rochester starting pitching now posts a 2.84 ERA (8 ER/25.1 IP) through the first five games of the series, tops in the International League over that stretch...

Coming into the series, Wings starters ranked 13th in the IL with a 5.80 ERA (85 ER/132.0 IP) in 31 games played.

PUSHIN' P(LAWECKI): C KEVIN PLAWECKI collected two hits including a double and a run scored in Saturday night's win, marking his third consecutive multi-hit game...the Illinois native has now posted a .367 (11-for-30) batting average through eight games in May, after hitting .192 (10-for-52) in 16 games in April...

His seven knocks against Worcester in this series are the most against a single opponent this year.

BARRETO BIG FLY: 3B FRANKLIN BARRETO launched a two-run homer in the Saturday night win, finishing 1-for-4...the home run gives Barreto six on the season, just one behind team leader MATT ADAMS, and two long balls in as many days, ...

Six home runs through his first 22 games played is the fastest start to the right's career.

SICKO MODE: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN roped a pair of doubles in Saturday's win, giving a team-leading nine two-baggers on the season...the Pennsylvania native went 2-for-3 in the win, adding two runs scored and a walk to his line...

âBlankenhorn has now hit safely in all five games this series, hitting .450 (9-for-20) since 5/9.

SAVE ME A DANISH: Wings' reliever RHP TYLER DANISH picked up his second career save to close out Saturday's win (last: 5/28/21 with Double-A Rocket City (LAA))...the Florida native has posted a 2.57 ERA (2 ER/7.0 IP) with five strikeouts through his first five appearances with Rochester.

PUSH TO START: Out of the nine spots in the batting order, Rochester's leadoff position has produced the highest number of hits, with a total of 49...this is in large part due to DARREN BAKER'S 45 hits (6th most in IL) which have all come out of the leadoff spot...

The Red Wings have recorded more hits out of their nine-hole spot (28) than they have from their two-hole hitter (27).

I GET THE BAG: 2B DARREN BAKER swiped his team-leading sixth bag in the team's 36th game of the year...it took Andrew Stevenson 22 games to reach his team-leading sixth stolen bag in 2022, having accumulated 14 in the Red Wings first 36 games played...

Despite averaging the second fastest sprint-speed in the International League (29.1 FT/SEC), the Wings have stolen the second-fewest bases (23).

This follows last year's franchise mark of 153 stolen bags, which was the most for a Red Wings team since 1944 when they stole 180.

