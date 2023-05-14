Errors Cost Iowa in Finale

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (22-14) lost their second consecutive game to the Toledo Mud Hens (20-18) by a score of 6-2, Sunday at Principal Park.

Both teams scored in the first inning, Toledo on a leadoff home run from Justyn-Henry Malloy and Iowa on an RBI single from Miguel Amaya. It was Malloy's second home run in as many games and Amaya's first career Triple-A hit.

Neither team scored again until the sixth, as the two starters settled in. In his fourth major league rehab start, Kyle Hendricks allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in his 5.0 innings.

His second run allowed came in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Andrew Knapp. As they did in the first, Iowa quickly tied it with a run of their own, scoring on a sacrifice fly from David Bote.

Toledo broke the game open in the eighth with four runs on an RBI single by Corey Joyce and a three-run home run from Michael Papierski. Three relievers combined to throw 3.0 scoreless frames, securing the 6-2 Mud Hens victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Miguel Amaya went 4-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles and a run batted in today. His RBI single in his first at-bat was the first hit of his Triple-A career.

Iowa had not made a single error all series until back-to-back errors in the eighth inning leading to Toledo's four runs.

Bailey Horn allowed two runs on two hits with one strikeout in 0.2 innings pitched today. The two runs were the first runs he has allowed with Iowa, raising his ERA to 1.42.

Iowa gets the day off tomorrow and begins a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday. First pitch from Victory Field is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

