SWB Game Notes - May 14, 2023

May 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (14-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-21)

Game 39 | Home Game 21 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, May 14, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Drew Parrish (1-2, 5.49) vs RHP Mitch Spence (3-2, 5.40)

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with thirteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made eleven starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Last night, Rodolfo Duran played his first ever professional contest in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Yesterday, Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

MAY'S THE MONTH- The RailRiders are 7-4 in the month of May. The team is hitting .277 with thirteen total home runs as a part of the two-week homestand. The pitching staff has a combined 2.49 earned run average with 36 strikeouts in 47.0 innings

FIELDING FAUX PAS- With a clean contest last night, the RailRiders snapped their five-game streak with an error. The team has totalled 42 errors on the season. This puts them tied for first in the Triple-A in this category and tied for 12th in all of Minor League Baseball. Andres Chaparro has nine, seven at third base and two at first. The team has one game with five miscues committed. SWB has had 12 error-free games.

SHARP THROWS- The RailRiders got three runners on the basepaths in yesterday's contest. Tanner Tully was able to pick off two runners at first base. The team also recorded two outfield assists in the game. Estevan Florial nabbed a runner turning a single into a double. Billy Mckinney smoked a ball in from center to get a runner trying to advance to third.

RORTVEDT ROLLING -Ben Rortvedt recorded his second consecutive game with a home run. Last night, Rortvedt has a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk-off the contest. In 2022, Rortvedt totaled seven long balls.

CHALLENGE CHECK- The home team has made 20 challenges through the first eight games of the system. For the first time this season, the RailRiders were able to utilize a fourth challenge after Jamie Westbrook was correct in his challenge call. Westbrook believed that a strike on a 3-2 count was incorrect. It was overturned and he took a walk.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.