No, It's Not Deja Vu Ludmila Got the Scoring Started Again Here for the Chicago Stars! #nwsl
Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
