NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC - Game Highlights

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Kimmi Ascanio secures the victory for San Diego Wave FC over Gotham FC with a strike in the first half!

Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC highlights presented by Nationwide

