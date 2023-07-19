Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short as Ports Dropped by Giants

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants clubbed two home runs and the Ports' bats were held quiet until the ninth inning as Stockton dropped its sixth straight game with a 6-3 loss on Wedensday afternoon at Excite Ballpark.

The Giants (48-38) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning against Ports' starter Wander Guante. Onil Perez grounded a two-out single through the left side and scored when Andrew Kachel hit a two-run shot over the right field wall to give San Jose a 2-0 lead.

After a 34-pitch first inning, Guante settled down to keep the Giants off the board until the bottom of the fifth inning when Diego Velasquez hit a one-out double to left center and scored with two outs when Kachel lined a double to right center to make it 3-0.

The Ports (32-54) got on the board in the top of the sixth inning when Henry Bolte launched a no-doubt 465-foot home run to left center, his eighth of the season, to cut the San Jose lead to 3-1.

With the score still 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Giants got insurance against Ports reliever Franck De La Rosa. With runners on the corners and one out, Tanner O'Tremba launched a three-run homer to left field to extend the San Jose lead to 6-1.

The Ports made things interesting in the top of the ninth inning against San Jose reliever Cameron Cotter. Cam Masterman led off with a walk and moved to second on a single to center field by Yeniel Laboy. After Robert Puason grounded into a fielders' choice putting runners on the corners, Dereck Salom singled to center field to drive in Masterman making it 6- 2. Cooper Uhl then worked a walk to load the bases bringing Bjay Cooke to the plate representing the tying run. On a 1-2 pitch, Cooke drove a ball to the base of the wall in center field for a sacrifice fly to cut the San Jose lead to 6-3, but Pedro Pineda struck out to end the ballgame.

Giants' starter Manuel Mercedes (2-3) got the win allowing just three hits over five shutout innings. Guante (1-5) took the loss for the Ports allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings. Cotter picked up his first save of the season in getting the final six outs of the ballgame.

The Ports will look to right the ship in game three against the Giants on Thursday at 6:30 pm.

