Perez And Jorge Extend Hit Streaks As Fresno Stumbles 3-2 To Modesto

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (52-34, 16-4) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (42-44, 8-12) 3-2 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno's six game win streak to Modesto came to an end, despite multiple chances at a comeback victory. The Grizzlies fell to a Minor League-best 16-4 in the second half, 19-5 in their last 24 games and 29-8 in their last 37 contests. In six of Fresno's last eight losses, the team scored exactly two runs and their last two setbacks were 3-2 affairs. Fresno dropped to 11-3 in July and 25-4 when allowing three runs or fewer (16-1 now at home).

Modesto took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, their second consecutive contest scoring in the opening frame. Josh Hood blooped a single to center, plating Bill Knight and Michael Arroyo. Hood's ball was lost in the sun by Jesus Bugarin. In the top of the fifth, a double steal netted Knight from third. Knight reached base three times, including a double and three stolen bases, giving him 20 on the season. Hood finished with two hits, providing him with five hits in the current series (5-for-6). In the bottom of the seventh, Fresno yielded a pair of runs on five hits. Andy Perez laced a triple and waltzed home on a Bugarin RBI single. Bugarin came around to score on an EJ Andrews Jr. RBI single.

Dyan Jorge and Perez picked up two hits apiece, continuing their hot streaks at the dish. Jorge has hit safely in nine straight games (current team-long), has a hit in 10 of his 11 contests and has reached base in all 11 games he has played in since joining Fresno. Perez is riding an eight-game hit streak, his longest stretch this season. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games and 18 of his last 20 contests. The bottom four batters in the Grizzlies lineup each mustered a hit in the loss.

Nuts' sidearmer Tyler Cleveland (8-5) relished the victory after five scoreless innings. He permitted three hits and one walk while fanning four. Relievers Gabriel Sosa (1.0 IP) and Stefan Raeth (1.2 IP) tossed shutout appearances, earning holds. Natanael Garabitos secured his second save of the year after a strong ninth. Grizzlies' righty Anderson Pilar (1-1) suffered the decision after a career-high five innings of work. It was Pilar's first defeat as a Grizzlies pitcher (7-1 in two years). A trio of bullpen arms (Braxton Hyde, Davis Palermo and Zach Agnos) combined for four shutout frames. They allowed a pair of hits and struck out five. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Andy Perez (2-3, 3B, R)

- SS Dyan Jorge (2-5, 2B)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Bill Knight (1-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, HBP, 3 SB)

- 3B Josh Hood (2-3, 2 RBI, HBP)

- RHP Tyler Cleveland (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday July 20 Modesto

Nuts

Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (1-1, 5.27) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (5-4, 5.52) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies had a golden opportunity in the seventh inning, trailing by one run. With the bases-loaded and one out, Bryant Betancourt lifted a shallow fly ball to left field. Jake Snider had a late break to the plate and was thrown out after being sent from third.

This was the first loss in the month of July by a Grizzlies starting pitcher (6-1).

