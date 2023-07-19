Prosecky's Outing Complimented By Late Grizzlies' Offense In 7-2 Triumph Over Nuts

July 19, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (52-33, 16-3) vanquished the Modesto Nuts (41-44, 7-12) 7-2 Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno won their sixth straight game against Modesto with the last two contests ending 7-2. The Grizzlies improved to a Minor League-best 16-3 in the second half, 19-4 in their last 23 games and 29-7 in their last 36 contests. In five of Fresno's last seven losses, the team scored exactly two runs. Fresno moved to 11-2 in July and 25-3 when allowing three runs or fewer (16-0 at home).

Modesto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Freuddy Batista smacked a single to right, adding Michael Arroyo. In the fifth, Fresno took a 2-1 advantage from a double play and a Bryant Betancourt two-out bloop single to center. The Grizzlies extended their lead to 3-1 in the sixth after Jake Snider plated Jamari Baylor with a single to left. In the eighth, Fresno brought 10 batters to the dish, scoring four runs. Snider roped a single to left, notching Andy Perez. Then, EJ Andrews Jr. laced a two-run double to left-center, recording Jesus Bugarin and Snider. Finally, Skyler Messinger made it 7-1 after drawing a bases-loaded walk. The Nuts mustered a final run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly to center.

Fresno's Snider reached base four times (was not retired), including a career-high three hits. Both Snider and Andrews Jr. smoked doubles, drove in a pair of runs, scored two times and yielded a walk each. Dyan Jorge expanded his hit streak to eight games after a multi-knock night. Modesto third baseman Josh Hood was not retired on the evening, spanking three singles and being hit by a pitch once. Gabe Moncada also found his way on twice thanks to a pair of singles. The Nuts tallied 10 singles and left 10 on base.

Grizzlies' lefty Michael Prosecky (7-5) relished the win after five and two-thirds innings of work. Prosecky allowed one run (unearned), on five hits and one walk while punching out six. Righty Carlos Torres chucked a career-high two and one-third shutout frames, striking out three. Torres also induced a big double play in the eighth. Nuts' starter Marcelo Perez (1-3) suffered the loss after permitting three runs over five-plus innings. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- LF Jake Snider (3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- DH EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RHP Carlos Torres (2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 3B Josh Hood (3-3, R, HBP)

- C Freuddy Batista (1-4, RBI)

- 1B Gabe Moncada (2-4)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday July 19 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (7-5, 4.91) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-0, 0.00) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies leadoff batter reached in their final five innings, which included three doubles, one single and a walk. Fresno powered a leadoff double in three consecutive frames (5-7). Of the five innings, the leadoff batter scored three times.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.