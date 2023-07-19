Quakes Tripped Up Late In Elsinore

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm got a pair of two-out runs in the last of the tenth, taking a 9-8 win over the Quakes on Tuesday night down at The Diamond.

After a two-out bases-loaded walk tied the game, Ethan Salas unloaded with a drive off the top of the center field fence, scoring Braedon Karpathios with the winning run, as the Storm took the opening game of the six-game set.

Luis Rodriguez continued his assault on Cal League pitching, as he enjoyed his fourth straight game with three hits or better, going 3-for-5 with six RBIs, including his second homer of the year.

Rancho reliever Kelvin Ramirez (2-2) was charged with two runs in the tenth and suffered the loss.

Wilman Diaz made his Rancho debut and enjoyed a big night at the plate with three hits and an RBI.

Rancho (9-10, 48-37) will send Chris Campos (5-4) to the hill on Wednesday at 6:05pm, as he takes on Lake Elsinore's Jose Reyes in game two.

