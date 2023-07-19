Offense Comes Alive Again In Win Over Storm

Lake Elsinore, CA - Rancho returned to the win-column on Wednesday night, as they pounded out 15 hits in a 7-2 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm at The Diamond.

The bottom four hitters in the Quakes' lineup combined for 11 hits and six runs scored, as they evened the series at a win apiece.

Quakes' starter Chris Campos got touched for two early runs in the first two innings, but it was all Rancho from there, as Luis Guerra, who had three hits on the day, tied the game with a two-run double in the fourth, making it 2-2.

Simon Reid, who also had three hits and two RBIs on the day, knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single off Ruben Galindo (0-1) in the sixth, as Rancho took the lead for good.

The Quakes poured it on in the eighth, scoring three times off Storm reliever Kobe Robinson, as Jose Izarra had a run-scoring double and Josue De Paula had a two-run single, giving them a 6-2 lead.

Rancho added another in the ninth for good measure, as Reid brought home Wilman Diaz, who also collected three hits on the night, making it 7-2.

Liam Doolan (3-0) was credited with the win, but the Rancho bullpen combined for seven innings of shutout baseball.

The Quakes (10-10, 49-37) will send Payton Martin (2-1) to the mound against Lake Elsinore's Henry Baez (4-2) at 6:05pm.

