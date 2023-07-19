Giants Open Stockton Series With 5-2 Victory

The San Jose Giants welcomed rival Stockton to Excite Ballpark for the first time this season on Tuesday night and earned a 5-2 victory over the Ports to open a six-game set. Gerelmi Maldonado fired five scoreless innings in his start and San Jose went ahead for good with a three-run bottom of the sixth on their way to the win. The Giants (47-38 overall, 7-12 second half) have now claimed three out of the first four games on their homestand.

Zach Morgan (2-for-3, 2 RBI) had a pair of hits and drove in two runs while Jose Ramos (1-for-4, RBI) and Dilan Rosario (1-for-4, RBI) had run-scoring singles during the pivotal sixth-inning rally to lead the way offensively. Diego Velasquez (2-for-4) also finished with a multi-hit game.

Maldonado dazzled during his five-inning performance allowing only two hits - both singles - with no walks and six strikeouts. The right-hander retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced, including five in a row to end his outing. Maldonado needed only 58 pitches (43 of which were strikes) to get through five innings.

Meanwhile, San Jose scored twice in the bottom of the third inning to take an early 2-0 lead. With one out, Alexander Suarez singled before Tanner O'Tremba doubled to left to put runners on second and third. After Justin Bench walked to load the bases, Morgan stepped to the plate and lined a single into right center to bring home both Suarez and O'Tremba for the first two runs of the night.

After Maldonaldo completed his five innings, Wilkelma Castillo was summoned from the bullpen to begin the top of the sixth with the score still at 2-0. After retiring the first batter of the frame, Castillo committed a throwing error allowing Dereck Salom to reach safely putting a runner on base. Brayan Buelvas was up next and he launched a two-run home run to center that tied the game 2-2. The homer was Buelvas' eighth of the season.

The Giants though would immediately answer in the bottom of the inning. Bench led off the inning with a single before consecutive walks to Morgan and Anthony Rodriguez loaded the bases with none out. Ramos then came up and blooped a single into shallow right center that scored Bench giving San Jose back the lead at 3-2.

Rosario was up next and he lined a single into left to score another run for a 4-2 advantage.

An RBI groundout from the next hitter, P.J. Hilson, then scored Rodriguez to make it 5-2.

With the lead at three runs, Castillo returned to the mound in the top of the seventh and pitched around a one-out single and a two-out HBP to retire the side. Melvin Adon then closed out the Ports with two perfect innings over the eighth and ninth for his first save of the season. The trio of Maldonado, Castillo and Adon combined to allow only four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The Giants continue their series with Stockton on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

