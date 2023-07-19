Lake Elsinore Storm Quake Under Pressure, Drop Game Two to Rancho Cucamonga

After a riveting, come-from-behind victory in game one of the series, the Lake Elsinore Storm simply couldn't match the Quakes' scoring prowess in tonight's 7-2 loss at The Diamond.

The start of the game, however, began just as jubilantly as the previous game finished. Jose Luis Reyes would take the mound for his Diamond debut and would retire the first two batters he faced, walk the third, and strike out Rayne Doncon to leave his first inning without his 0.00 ERA intact. Unfortunately, this would not last long. After successfully navigating 3.2 innings, Manager Pete Zamora would take Reyes off the mound and bring in Dwayne Matos to get the final out with two men on. Matos would allow both runners to score and elevate Reyes' early season ERA to 4.91.

The Storm, however, would jump out in front early. Samuel Zavala would hit a double to bring in Kai Murphy, his 49th RBI of the season. In the second inning, a groundout from Murphy with the bases loaded would put Lake Elsinore up by two.

After obtaining the early lead and successfully scoring in 10 of the first 12 innings of the homestand, the Storm would go the next seven innings without scoring a single run. They would also combine for just six total hits but succumb to 18 strikeouts. Somehow, this was an even larger number than the 16 strikeouts they combined for in last night's game.

Meanwhile, the Quakes would take the lead in the 6th and pour it on in the 8th, scoring seven runs in the final six innings of the game and adding on a win to their Cal League-South lead.

The Storm will play again tomorrow night at the same time and place for Thursday Bites in Lake Elsinore.

