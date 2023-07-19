Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

July 19, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Anderson Pilar and Nuts RHP Tyler Cleveland are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

7/19 (Wednesday, July 19th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (52-33, 16-3) vanquished the Modesto Nuts (41-44, 7-12) 7-2 Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno won their sixth straight game against Modesto with the last two contests ending 7-2. The Grizzlies improved to a Minor League-best 16-3 in the second half, 19-4 in their last 23 games and 29-7 in their last 36 contests. In five of Fresno's last seven losses, the team scored exactly two runs. Fresno moved to 11-2 in July and 25-3 when allowing three runs or fewer (16-0 at home). In the fifth, Fresno took a 2-1 advantage from a double play and a Bryant Betancourt two-out bloop single to center. The Grizzlies extended their lead to 3-1 in the sixth after Jake Snider plated Jamari Baylor with a single to left. In the eighth, Fresno brought 10 batters to the dish, scoring four runs. Snider roped a single to left, notching Andy Perez. Then, EJ Andrews Jr. laced a two-run double to left-center, recording Jesus Bugarin and Snider. Finally, Skyler Messinger made it 7-1 after drawing a bases-loaded walk. Fresno's Snider reached base four times (was not retired), including a career-high three hits. Both Snider and Andrews Jr. smoked doubles, drove in a pair of runs, scored two times and yielded a walk each. Dyan Jorge expanded his hit streak to eight games after a multi-knock night. Grizzlies' lefty Michael Prosecky (7-5) relished the win after five and two-thirds innings of work. Prosecky allowed one run (unearned), on five hits and one walk while punching out six. Righty Carlos Torres chucked a career-high two and one-third shutout frames, striking out three. Torres also induced a big double play in the eighth.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Fresno. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 34 of the 62 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 16-3. The Hickory Crawdads (High-A, Texas Rangers) have the next best record at 14-4.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

BUGARIN BRINGS THE RBI: Grizzlies outfielder Jesus Bugarin is tied for third on the California League hitting leaderboard with 54 RBI. Bugarin has 26 RBI over his last 17 games and has at least one knock in 13 of those 17 contests.

CAN'T CONTROL OUR CUBAN PLAYERS: The Grizzlies have two players on their roster from Cuba, INFs Dyan Jorge and Andy Perez. Currently, both players are riding hot streaks at the plate. Dyan Jorge has hit safely in eight straight games (current team-long), has a hit in nine of his 10 games and has reached base in all 10 games he has played in since joining Fresno. Andy Perez is riding a seven-game hit streak, his second time reaching that mark this season. Perez has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games and 17 of his last 19 contests.

PILAR PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Anderson Pilar, who played for Fresno in 2021. The 25-year-old has a career 2.65 ERA over 278.2 innings (167 games, 10 starts) and is 7-0 all-time as a Fresno Grizzlies pitcher. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes.

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in five games against the Nuts this season. Torres is 1-0 with one hold and a 0.00 ERA. Over 10 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed seven hits and two walks while fanning 11.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 16 saves this season, putting him in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for initially 10th all-time. Next up for Agnos is Manny Aybar (9th all-time), who had 17 saves in 2003.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (188 runs of 500 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 39 of the Grizzlies 85 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (46%). Fresno is 17-10 (12-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 24-15 in those games with a 17-6 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 18-5 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-1 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 23 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 18 minutes).

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won 11 consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. This is the longest winning streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays.

SUCCESSFUL SERIES: The Grizzlies have won six straight series dating back to May 29-June 4 at San Jose. In four of those six series, Fresno won five of the six games.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-5), Red (24-11), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (10-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 20, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (1-1, 5.27) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (5-4, 5.52)

JULY 21, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (5-4, 5.36) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-2, 4.50)

JULY 22, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Michael Morales (4-4, 4.89) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.26)

JULY 23, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (1-3, 3.27) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-3, 5.25)

Transactions:

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

7/20 (Thursday, July 20th) - Tioga Thursdays and 90's Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: 90's Night! Wear all your Throwback 90's Gear!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/21 (Friday, July 21st) - 80's Night and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Hotel Piccadilly!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Hotel Piccadilly.

Promotion: 80's Night - Wear all your Throwback 80's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/22 (Saturday, July 22nd) - 70's Night and Lowriders de Fresno Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Lowriders de Fresno Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: 70's Night - Wear all your Throwback 70's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/23 (Sunday, July 23rd) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

California League Stories from July 19, 2023

