Ethan Salas Walks Off Quakes On Three-Hit Night

July 19, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







In classic rivalry fashion, the Lake Elsinore Storm and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes had a late-night classic at The Diamond. It began with trouble for starting pitcher, Fernando Sanchez. After getting the first batter out, Sanchez allowed the next four batters to reach base and succumbed to a wild pitch that put the Quakes on top 2-0.

The Storm responded quickly with a Samuel Zavala sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning and a groundout by Wyatt Hoffman that brought Devin Ortiz home in the second. The Quakes would also score in the third inning, however, the damage could have been much more severe. With two outs and a runner on second, Wilman Diaz shot a single into left field and the runner attempted to score from second, however, Tyler Robertson gunned him down at home thanks to a pinpoint throw and electric tag from Ethan Salas.

Those two would leave their mark on this game in a major way, combining to get on base seven times, bringing in three runs, and scoring three total runs. Following his outfield assist, Robertson decided to do some scoring as well with a home run to center field to tie the game at three. Nick Vogt would also score in the following inning but on a wild pitch before the Quakes put on four unanswered runs to lead the game 7-4.

However, Vogt too had much to say about the conclusion of this game. He would reach base four time, stealing four bases, and reaching on an error that brought Robertson home. Rosman Verdugo would hit an RBI double in the seventh before Tyler Robertson once again tied the score with a long ball, his second of the game and fifth of the season.

Into extras, the Storm would go. In the top of the 10th, Luke Boyd would nearly leave the inning without allowing the automatic runner to score, however, a wild pitch would move him to third allowing a single to score and put the Quakes on top by one.

However, the Storm would once again be ready for the long walk to victory. After Victor Duarte popped out, Braedon Karpathios would enter the game for Charlis Aquino. Working a six-pitch walk, Kai Murphy would come up to the plate and strike out for the fourth time in the game. This would bring Robertson to the plate for a chance at a dream-like day at The Diamond. However, he would settle for a bases-loaded walk that brought the League's most gifted walk-taker to the plate, Samuel Zavala.

And as he so often does, he took first base on his 64th walk of the season, nine greater than the player with the second most walks in the California League and successfully tying the game at eight runs a piece. This would keep the bases loaded and bring the San Diego Padres' second-overall prospect to the plate. On the first pitch of the at bat, Ethan Salas would hit a line drive directly into the center field wall, bringing the winning run home, and sending the 1,200 Storm fans in attendance home with a story to tell.

The Storm will play again tomorrow night in what is anticipated to be Lake Elsinore's fourth sellout of the season.

