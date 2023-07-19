66ers Take Game 1

VISALIA, CA - Inland Empire scores in seven different innings cruising to a 12-1 victory. The 66ers opened the series with a 16-hit game, including four home runs. The Rawhide scored their lone run in the eighth inning from an Alvin Guzman home run.

Jacob Steinmetz dropped his seventh loss of the season going 3.2 innings and giving up seven earned runs. Visalia used four arms including Gustavo Del Pozo who pitched 1.2 innings without allowing a hit.

The Rawhide recorded three hits including one from newcomer Gavin Logan. Visalia stranded six runners including a pair for Jansel Luis.

Visalia will face Inland Empire for game two tomorrow night at 7:00 pm.

