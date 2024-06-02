Ninth-Inning Error Gifts Isotopes 10-9 Victory

Albuquerque, NM - With the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning of a tied contest, Julio Carreras hit a comebacker that Oklahoma City pitcher Ricky Vanasco bobbled before throwing wildly home, allowing the Isotopes to escape with a 10-9 victory Saturday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Albuquerque had vaulted in front thanks to a seven-run fifth inning, keyed by home runs from Greg Jones, Michael Toglia and Drew Romo. Toglia later added his second blast of the night. The visitors trailed 9-5 heading to the eighth inning, but plated a pair of tallies in the eighth and ninth apiece, including Hunter Feduccia's two-run double when down to their final strike, tying the game.

Topes Scope: - Three of Albuquerque's eight victories at home have come via the walk-off variety (also: Jordan Beck double, April 14 vs. Sugar Land; Jameson Hannah single, May 2 vs. Round Rock). In each case, the Isotopes have allowed the tying or go-ahead runs to score in the top of the ninth inning, before rallying in the bottom half.

- Tonight was the ninth time the Isotopes have recorded a walk-off victory when the contest has ended on an error, and first since Aug. 8, 2019 vs. San Antonio. It is the second occurrence vs. Oklahoma City, also taking place May 24, 2017 when pitcher Brandon Morrow threw away a comebacker, allowing the tying and winning runs to score with two outs.

- Albuquerque improved to 5-10 in contests decided by one run (4-5 at home), earning their first victory since a 10-9 triumph over Round Rock on May 2. The club had dropped their last four one-run games.

- The Isotopes equaled a season-high by plating seven runs in a frame, also accomplished April 20 at El Paso (top of the first).

- Tonight was the fifth time in 2024 the Isotopes homered at least four times in a contest (last: May 19 vs. Sugar Land, four). Additionally, Albuquerque belted three clouts in an inning for the first time since May 27, 2023 vs. Round Rock (Yonathan Daza, Coco Montes, Brian Serven).

- Albuquerque recorded seven extra-base hits, the eighth time they have at least seven in a game in 2024 and first since May 14 vs. Sugar Land (also seven). Over the first four contests in this series, the Isotopes had a combined nine extra-base knocks.

- The Isotopes overcame their largest deficit (four runs) to win a contest since July 30, 2023, when they trailed Sacramento by as many as eight before rallying for a 17-16 victory.

- Albuquerque scored in double digits for the 12th time this season and first since May 17, when they fell 14-12 to Sugar Land.

- Oklahoma City recorded 17 hits, Albuquerque's eighth time allowing at least 17 in a contest (four against OKC). The visitors have 53 knocks over the last three ballgames. Additionally, the Isotopes were victorious while being out-hit for the third time in 2024 (also: April 4 at OKC, April 28 vs. OKC)

- Toglia connected on his second multi-homer game this season (also: May 8 at El Paso, went deep from both sides of the plate) and fourth in an Isotopes uniform, dating back to 2022. Toglia is the 17th Albuquerque player to record four or more multi-homer performances in a career.

- Romo finished 3-for-5, his 17th multi-hit performance of the season and first since May 18 vs. Sugar Land. Additionally, it was the seventh time Romo recorded at least three knocks in a contest.

- Hunter Stovall was 2-for-4, recording his fifth multi-hit outing with Albuquerque in 2024. He snapped a 3-for-24 drought (dating back to May 22) with tonight's showing.

- Jones stole two bases in his first game off the Injured List, his fifth contest with multiple swipes this season. He has accomplished the feat in back-to-back games with Albuquerque, having done so April 21 at El Paso before being sidelined.

- Jones' blast in the fifth traveled 467 feet, the longest by any Albuquerque hitter in 2024 (previous: Hunter Goodman, April 20 at El Paso). Additionally, it was the ninth-longest home run for a Triple-A player this season.

- Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward connected on a pair of home runs, the 10th time an opposing player has hit multiple clouts this year. Ward has done it three times himself (also: April 25 and 28 in Albuquerque).

On Deck: Tomorrow is Science Night, with several demonstrations scheduled to take place throughout the ballpark pre-game, and during the contest. Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann is slated to start for Albuquerque against an Oklahoma City hurler to be determined. Gates open at 5:00 pm, with first pitch at 6:05.

